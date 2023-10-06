Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE:WGO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.84. 395,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,265. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,814,000 after purchasing an additional 124,911 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

