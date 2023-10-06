Wolfe Research Upgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to “Outperform”

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,425. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hub Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

