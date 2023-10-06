Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Melius raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.54.

Xylem Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $90.97. 1,149,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,605. Xylem has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

