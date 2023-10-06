XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $38.21 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $38.21 million and approximately $340,681.65 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,962.44 or 0.99929797 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

