Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.64. 1,477,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,682. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

