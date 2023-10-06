Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.92.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $9.74 on Friday, hitting $650.04. 323,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,459. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $684.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

