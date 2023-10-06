Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $11.45 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,793,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,578,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

