Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 339,889 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339,889 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 36,800,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,655,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

