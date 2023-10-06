Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,035. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $89.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $742,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,432. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

