3,445 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.02. 1,503,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,949. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

