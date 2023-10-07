3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires 78 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,433,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in NVR by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,500,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $97.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6,049.21. 22,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,158.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,976.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,525.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $123.65 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

