3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.07. The company had a trading volume of 940,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,155. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day moving average is $161.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

