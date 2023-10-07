3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,760 shares of company stock worth $25,415,882. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $117.40. 2,219,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,386. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

