3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 446 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,391,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,919,606. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

