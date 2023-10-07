42-coin (42) Price Hits $45,784.36

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $45,784.36 or 1.63771924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $229.25 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00233874 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013703 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015651 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.
About 42-coin
42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling 42-coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars.
