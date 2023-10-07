Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

AYI stock opened at $181.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. SpectralCast restated a reiterates rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

