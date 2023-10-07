Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 8th.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, Estonia, and Australia. It operates through Systems and Services segments. The Systems segment is involved in the sale of advanced systems, technical software, and hardware.

