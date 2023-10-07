Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Aion has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $59.12 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00041317 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00156713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00047191 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.