Aion Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $71.97 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00041193 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00156313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00011829 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003580 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.