Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,710,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,953,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.