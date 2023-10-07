Albion Financial Group UT Sells 5,957 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $1,193,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $58.76. 1,814,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,803. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

