Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.04 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $789.48 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00024919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,907,250,191 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

