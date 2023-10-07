Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.0735 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $73.54 million and $636,138.07 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003597 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006340 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

