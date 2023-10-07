Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

GOOGL traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,597,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,550,598. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,331 shares of company stock worth $17,176,933. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

