AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,387,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,793,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $126.41. 491,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $369,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,978.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

