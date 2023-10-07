Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $4.75 on Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $4.75 or 0.00016945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $204.93 million and $5.74 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

