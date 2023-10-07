Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel (NYSE:VSTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel Stock Performance

Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel Company Profile

VSTS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. 5,130,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,189. Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $20.25.

Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel, LLC provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare.

