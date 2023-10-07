Astrafer Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Astrafer has a market cap of $56.69 million and $9,903.39 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.36544609 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $8,572.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

