Avalanche Price Hits $10.41 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and $296.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $10.41 or 0.00037151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00024736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,786,264 coins and its circulating supply is 354,410,084 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.