Avalanche Price Tops $10.34 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $302.60 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $10.34 or 0.00037070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00024918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,781,166 coins and its circulating supply is 354,404,986 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

