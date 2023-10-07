Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VDC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.61. 213,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,834. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.37.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.