Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00096249 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00047273 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.