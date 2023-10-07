Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) versus Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Financial Survey

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Surf Air Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.23 -$27.26 million ($0.65) -3.74 Surf Air Mobility $103.02 million 0.92 N/A N/A N/A

Surf Air Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.8% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -24.82% -16.29% -13.69% Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blade Air Mobility and Surf Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Surf Air Mobility 0 0 4 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 220.99%. Surf Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $3.41, suggesting a potential upside of 152.22%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Surf Air Mobility.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats Surf Air Mobility on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.