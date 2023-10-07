Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Invests $215,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,800. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

