Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.75. 9,569,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,529,361. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.