Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.27.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 2,566,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,263. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.