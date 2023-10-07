Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-5% yr/yr to ~$2.82-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion. Caleres also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.30-1.35 EPS.

Caleres Stock Down 0.4 %

CAL stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. Caleres has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $942.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,932.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,926 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,932.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,194 shares of company stock worth $1,437,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Caleres by 523.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

