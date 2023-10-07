Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-5% yr/yr to ~$2.82-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion. Caleres also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.30-1.35 EPS.

Caleres Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAL opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $942.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAL

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,932.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,932.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at $787,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,194 shares of company stock worth $1,437,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Caleres by 523.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.