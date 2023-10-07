Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.00 million-$45.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.18 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 14.5 %

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $5.78 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $159.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

In related news, CEO Neal M. Kurk acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

