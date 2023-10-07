Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 933,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $2,121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 121.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 203.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 21.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,444 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,719,000 after buying an additional 124,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

