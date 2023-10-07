Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.96. 8,246,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,096,237. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

