Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,970,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,608,000 after acquiring an additional 678,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,753,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,976,000 after acquiring an additional 56,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,574,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

PB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 461,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,747. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.37 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.98 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

