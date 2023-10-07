Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 0.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. 2,164,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.74%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

