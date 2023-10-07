Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSWC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 191,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,429. The company has a market capitalization of $873.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $23.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 39.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.