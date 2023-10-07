Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRX remained flat at $12.53 on Thursday. 1,081,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,993. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 36.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,846 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

