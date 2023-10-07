Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.67. 64,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,767. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.85.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
