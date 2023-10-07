Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.67. 64,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,767. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.85.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth $1,740,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth $12,340,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 82.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

