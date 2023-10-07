Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $67,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.46. The company had a trading volume of 439,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

