Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 372,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,740. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 784,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,435,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2,991.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 315,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.