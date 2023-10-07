Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CVLY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. 18,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $182.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

