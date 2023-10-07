Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 258,437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

